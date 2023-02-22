Everything Legendary Creators Talk Bowie State Partnership, Life After Shark Tank, and What’s Next!

Leah Henry is a multimedia on air personality and producer in the DMV. She has a big personality like her home state of Texas! As a graduate of Howard University, Leah's no stranger to the area. You can catch her on the airwaves of 93.9 WKYS. Leah is also an entertainment correspondent on Good Day DC and Fox Soul’s “The Mix.” She's the creator and producer of "Leah's Lemonade" her own digital entertainment platform. Leah’s Lemonade has been featured in several outlets including “Real HouseWives of Potomac,” TMZ, People Magazine, Buzzfeed, Yahoo, and more. Leah's best known for her exclusive celebrity interviews with guests like Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon, Tyrese Gibson, Mathew Knowles, And Saweetie to name a few. With Oprah as one of her biggest inspirations, Leah eventually wants to be a daytime a talk show host and hopes to inspires the future media moguls of the world.

Duane “Myko” Cheers and Danita Claytor stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to spill on their viral plant based company “Everything Legendary.”

RELATED: Angie Ange Talks To ‘Everything Legendary’ Founders On Their New Deal With Mark Cuban On Shark Tank

The HBCU graduates talked about their partnership with the oldest HBCU in the Maryland, Bowie State University. The campus will now be the first University to serve their plant based “meat” products in the cafeteria.

The DMV based business has been on the rise since their highly rated episode of “Shark Tank.” Cheers and Claytor have paved their way in the plant based meat industry becoming the official Live Nation Plant based meat. From serving burgers out of Cheers’ mother’s kitchen to swimming with the Sharks, one things for sure…Everything will be Legendary!

