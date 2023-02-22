Everything Legendary Creators Talk Bowie State Partnership, Life After Shark Tank, and What’s Next!

HomeLeah's Lemonade

Duane “Myko” Cheers and Danita Claytor stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to spill on their viral plant based company “Everything Legendary.”

RELATED: Angie Ange Talks To 'Everything Legendary' Founders On Their New Deal With Mark Cuban On Shark Tank

The HBCU graduates talked about their partnership with the oldest HBCU in the Maryland, Bowie State University. The campus will now be the first University to serve their plant based “meat” products in the cafeteria.

The DMV based business has been on the rise since their highly rated episode of “Shark Tank.” Cheers and Claytor have paved their way in the plant based meat industry becoming the official Live Nation Plant based meat. From serving burgers out of Cheers’ mother’s kitchen to swimming with the Sharks, one things for sure…Everything will be Legendary!

