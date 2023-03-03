Seattle rapper Lil Mosey has been found not guilty of rape, as reported by BBC News and TMZ.
The 21-year-old rapper, real name Lathan Echols, was cleared on all charges in Lewis County Superior Court in Washington on Thursday, March 2. He was charged with 2nd-degree rape after a woman claimed in 2021 that she and a friend were assaulted by him and another man after going to see them at a cabin.
The “Blueberry Faygo” rapper maintained his innocence, pleading “not guilty” and passing a polygraph test. He was facing a maximum life sentence if he was convicted.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
According to an affidavit obtained by TMZ, one of the women consented to have sex with Lil Mosey while in a car but blacked out after drinking. She later claimed that she woke up to him and the other man forcing themselves on her.
As a result of the alleged assault, the woman claimed that she had bruises on her arm, neck, and knee. Documents later revealed that the alleged victim admitted to having consensual sex with the rapper in the past.
Following the acquittal, Lil Mosey posted a short clip on his Instagram with the caption, “Spent 2 years of my life going thru the storm and I’m happy to say that God finally brought the truth to light. Thank you.”
RELATED POSTS
- Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
- Chris Rock May Address Will Smith Slap in Live Netflix Special In Baltimore
- WIZARDS Hosts Women’s Day Celebration On March 8th
- Lil Mosey Acquitted On Rape Charges in Washington State
- Meet Rican Da Menace, Baltimore’s finest (INTERVIEW)
- Lori Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Off White
- Kerry Washington Is A Stunner In Latest Instagram Photos
- British Vogue Shares Adorable BTS Of Rihanna’s March Cover Shoot
- Candiace Deserves An Extra Check For The Colorism Segment At ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion
- Rickey Smiley Gives ‘The Today Show’ His First Interview Since Losing Son Brandon
Lil Mosey Acquitted On Rape Charges in Washington State was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts
-
19 Sexy Pictures Of Paula Patton (PHOTOS)
-
Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2022