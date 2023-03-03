Lil Mosey Acquitted On Rape Charges in Washington State

Seattle rapper Lil Mosey has been found not guilty of rape, as reported by BBC News and TMZ.

The 21-year-old rapper, real name Lathan Echols, was cleared on all charges in Lewis County Superior Court in Washington on Thursday, March 2. He was charged with 2nd-degree rape after a woman claimed in 2021 that she and a friend were assaulted by him and another man after going to see them at a cabin.

The “Blueberry Faygo” rapper maintained his innocence, pleading “not guilty” and passing a polygraph test. He was facing a maximum life sentence if he was convicted.

According to an affidavit obtained by TMZ, one of the women consented to have sex with Lil Mosey while in a car but blacked out after drinking. She later claimed that she woke up to him and the other man forcing themselves on her.

As a result of the alleged assault, the woman claimed that she had bruises on her arm, neck, and knee. Documents later revealed that the alleged victim admitted to having consensual sex with the rapper in the past.

Following the acquittal, Lil Mosey posted a short clip on his Instagram with the caption, “Spent 2 years of my life going thru the storm and I’m happy to say that God finally brought the truth to light. Thank you.”

