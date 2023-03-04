Get to know #KYSVersus winner JV the Anomaly

After securing 5 wins on air on 93.9 WKYS voted on by the DMV callers, with Little Bacon Bear – an interview was well deserved. Get to know PG County’s own JV the Anomaly in this exclusive interview as they talk about his winning single ‘Inner G’
Watch
Stream his single ‘Inner G’
Want an interview?
DMV Artists ONLY! Submit here: https://bit.ly/3WTBDFY
