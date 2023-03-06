HomeEvents

Join Us For The WKYS 93.9 Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch [Get Tickets Here]

KYS Women's Empowerment Brunch

March is Women’s History Month and WKYS 93.9 is excited to celebrate the amazing Women of The DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia)! Join us for our Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch on Sunday March 26th!

We’ll have an open and honest conversation with panelist; Alex Vaughn, Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Keyonna Jones plus performance by GoGo Morrow, Laya and Noori Belai. Join us live in-person and get your tickets in the link below…

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

