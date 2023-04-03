Howell Wayans, the father of the famouns Wayans brothers has passed away at the age of 86. The Wayans brothers have been entertaining the culture for decades. From acting to comedy, Shawn, Marlon, Damon, & Dwayne Wayans have been stars on the big screens making us laugh with classics like The Wayans Bros, White Chicks, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, & Little Man.
However, this time we’ve been delivered some unfortunate news. The brothers lost their father at the age of 86 years old. Marlon Wayans took to Instagram to show some love for his father and to thank him for all that he’s done.
Our prayers are with the Wayans family in this hard time.
Howell Wayans, Father of Wayans Bros Dead At 86 was originally published on wtlcfm.com
