2 Teens Stabbed Inside Fairfax County Walmart

Two teenagers were stabbed at a Fairfax County Walmart Friday, and police already have the suspects in custody.
Fairfax County police said the stabbing happened at the Alexandria department store located in the 7900 block of Richmond Highway.
Officers found two victims inside the Walmart suffering from stab wounds on their upper bodies. Police said both juveniles had to be taken to the hospital; one with life-threatening injuries, and the other’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.
