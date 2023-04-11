Arlington Police Surround Bank Robbery Suspect Who Has Patrons Barricaded Inside [Watch Live Coverage]

Arlington County police are surrounding the bank in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard, in the Clarendon area.
“Preliminary information indicates the suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money,” police said shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday. “The suspect remains barricaded inside the bank with patrons/employees. Police remain on scene working to resolve the incident.”
Video footage shows a number of officers in the area. No information was immediately released on any injuries, or how many people are in the bank. People in the area are advised to expect police activity.
