Chloë Bailey stole the show at her album release party earlier this week when she hit the carpet in a stunning black cut out gown that was everything!

For her jaw dropping look, the songstress showed off her fashionable style when she wore the cut out gown to perfection that featured a deep v neckline and feathers throughout. The black look showed off the Swarm actress’ toned figure as she posed for the cameras for her effortless slay.

She paired the look with black heels to match the color scheme and accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry, only rocking stud earrings to let the look speak for itself. As for her hair, she switched up her signature locs to a burgundy color and wore them pulled back away from her face. She also donned natural makeup with glitter eye shadow and a nude lip to enhance her natural beauty.

The entertainer shared the photo set on Instagram with the caption, “yea i make it look easy… ”

Check out the stylish look below.

“musical royalty ,” one of the singer’s followers wrote underneath the fashionable pic while others wrote, “Ate and left no crumbs ” and “Every. Damn. Time.” to share their love for the look.

Go off, sis! Looks like she nailed it per usual! What do you think about Chloë’s latest ensemble?

Chloë Bailey ‘Makes it Look Easy’ In Her Latest IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com