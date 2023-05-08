Nike Isn’t Planning On Dropping The Tom Sachs ‘Mars Yard 3.0’

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Tom Sachs x Nike “General Purpose” sneakers were arguably some of last year’s most highly sought-after kicks. Still, after his erratic behavior at his offices was made public, Nike isn’t planning on continuing their collaboration with the controversial designer.

Complex is reporting that despite rumors that their next collaborative silhouette, the Mars Yard 3.0, was still slated to release sometime in the future, Nike has decided to pull the plug on the drop given the nature of the allegations made against Sachs.

From having swastikas taped onto first aid kits (Tom is Jewish) to have a space in the studio dubbed the “rape room,” Sachs seemed to take the whole “white privilege” thing to another level. The man is accused of attending virtual meetings with female employees in his underwear, for God’s sake.

Don’t Expect Those Nike Tom Sachs Mars Yard 3.0 Anytime Soon

Complex reports:

“We’re deeply concerned by the very serious allegations,” a Nike spokesperson said that month. “We’re in contact with Tom and his studio seeking to better understand this situation and how these issues are being addressed.”

In the wake of the report from Curbed and others, the artist sent out a letter to his staff in March showing some contrition. Sachs described the “rape room” name as a regret, a “poor reference” that was done away with years ago. He said in the letter that he’d brought in outside help to formalize human resources policies at the studio.

“I have never tried to make anyone feel uncomfortable,” Sachs wrote. “I have never harassed anyone. I would never intentionally harm anyone. Safety is a top priority in the studio. Those are the facts.”

Tom Sach’s Employees Tell A Different Story

Apparently, employees disagree with Sachs’ version of the “facts” as the accusations paint a man who fears no repercussions for his actions, including his screaming and throwing objects at people in the workplace.

Though his relationship with Nike dates back to 2012 when the two collaborated on the hugely popular Mars Yard, the accusations are enough to put the highly-anticipated Mars Yard 3.0 on hold. Nike told Complex, “We are not working with Tom’s studio at this time and have no release dates planned.”

What do y’all think of Nike possibly scrapping its relationship with Tom Sachs? Let us know in the comments section below.

—

Photo: WWD / Getty

Nike Isn’t Planning On Dropping The Tom Sachs ‘Mars Yard 3.0’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com