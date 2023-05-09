News

Trump Found Liable in Civil Case

Published on May 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Donald Trump visit to Ireland

Source: Brian Lawless – PA Images / Getty

NEW YORK — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been found liable by a New York City jury in his civil rape case.

He has been found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, but he has not been found guilty of rape.

Writer E. Jean Carroll said Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s and then defamed her years later.

Trump denied all of the allegations against him.  However, during closing arguments yesterday, Carroll’s attorneys blasted Trump for not testifying in his own defense.

Because it’s a civil case, Trump does not face jail, but he has been ordered to pay her about $5 million.

Trump Found Liable in Civil Case  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Close