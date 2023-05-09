Report: Woman Shot & Killed While Driving on 702 In Essex

Baltimore County Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Essex.
According to reports, Baltimore County Police were called to the area of Route 702 and Marlyn Avenue for a reported crash.
On the scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside her vehicle.
The woman identified as 29-year-old, Shaila Hendrix, was later pronounced deceased by medics.
