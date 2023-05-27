The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Tina Turner, Tim Scott, Tory Lanez And More

Experience a historical retrospective as we present a visual journey through time with the Blackest Stories Of The Week. Witness a mosaic of moments that occurred this past week, offering a glimpse into the news that made headlines. Take a weekly dive into a collection of events that range from awe-inspiring to disturbingly shocking, delivered straight to you.
Sunday, May 21
The New York Attorney General’s Office was announcing the NYPD officers who ran over and killed a Black pedestrian, Ronald Anthony Smith will not face charges. Despite, evidence suggesting that the officer driving the van may have been distracted by watching a sporting event on his phone. The decision was made not to pursue criminal charges. Smith’s family and advocates are outraged by the decision, and their only remaining option for seeking justice is through the Civilian Complaint Review Board. Which can recommend the officers for termination.
Monday, May 22
Tuesday, May 23
Wednesday, May 24
The NAACP’s travel advisory for Florida serves as a direct caution to Black people. Warning them about potential risks they may encounter while visiting or residing in the state. The NAACP should consider advisories for other states, including Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Texas, and Louisiana. Where legislation and policies that affect Black people, the inequalities and highlighting the urgent need for systemic change.Read more here.
Thursday, May 25
Friday, May 26
Saturday, May 27
