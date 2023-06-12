The World’s Biggest Afrobeats Festival ‘Afro Nation’ Is Coming To Detroit & Lagos, Nigeria!

Afro Nation is making more moves around the world! With their 3 thriving concert series; Afro Nation Portugal, Afro Nation Africa and Afro Nation U.S., the show literally never stops!
After leaving their mark in Miami, Afro Beats U.S.’s next stop is Detroit, Michigan. This show will happen August, 19th-20th at the iconic Bedrock’s Douglass Site with performances by; Burna Boy, Davido, Ari Lennox, Latto, Coi Leray, Diamond Platnumz, Tayc, Stoweboy plus many more!
Get your tickets here > afronation.com
And just announced, Afro Nation Africa will be heading to Lagos, Nigeria! The date, location or line-up haven’t been revealed yet but since last year’s Afro Nation Africa in Accra, Ghana was December 2022, we can assume this one will be in December was well. Make to follow @afronation.africa for updates as more information is released.
