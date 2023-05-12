Playlist To Get You Ready For Afro Nation Miami With Burna Boy, WizKid & Many More!

Afro Nation is the world’s biggest Afrobeats festival! With their first festival held in Portugal in 2019, they’ve expanded their locations to Accra, Ghana and San Juan, Puerto Rico giving them 3 branches of Afro Nation; Afro Nation Africa, Afro Nation U.S. and the Afro Nation (EUR). To kick off 2023, Afro Nation announced their line-up and new destination for Afro Nation U.S. which is Miami, Florida.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!
Their inaugural Miami festival will be headlined by Burna Boy and WizKid at LoanDepot Park on May 27th & 28th. Those two names most likely have you hooked already but the full line-up is complete fire! I had sooo much fun at Afro Nation Puerto Rico in 2022 (checkout my recap here), I know this year’s festival will be a blast as well! Get your tickets here, you don’t want to miss it!
Continue scrolling for the full line up and some of their latest releases to get you set for the show!
READ MORE:
- We Never Knew: Pharrell Reveals Which Legendary Musician He Originally Wrote His Hit “Frontin” For
- Ab-Soul Set To Teach Online Class About Writing, Flow & Emotion At Pendulum Ink
- Big Sean Praises Jhene Aiko During Her First Performance Since Giving Birth To Their Son
- Lil Wayne Sits Down With Missy Elliott To Discuss The State of Hip Hop On TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’
- Lil Durk Announces New Project “Almost Healed;” Credits His Kids, India Royale, For His Healing Journey
- STREAMED: Lil Baby Wakes Up To ‘Go Hard,’ Conway The Machine Drops ‘Won’t He Do It’ & More
- Jazmine Sullivan & SWV Shut The Stage Down At Something In The Water! [Watch]
- Wale Announces New Music Is On The Way At Something In The Water
- Latto Brought That BIG Energy To VA At Something In The Water [WATCH]
- Refunds Will Be Given After SITW Day 3 Cancellation [Details Here]
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
1. Burna Boy – Nigeria
2. WizKid – Nigeria
3. Asake – Ghana
4. Mavado – Jamaica
5. Dadju – Congo/France
6. CKay – Nigeria
7. Black Sheriff – Ghana
8. Nelson Freitas – Cape Verde/Netherlands
9. NISSI – Nigeria
10. Rema – Nigeria
11. Fireboy DML – Nigeria
12. Beenie Man – Jamaica
13. Sech – Panama
14. BNXN – Nigeria
15. Franglish – Congo/France
16. Gyakie – Ghana
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Chris Brown & Crew Allegedly Fight Usher at Las Vegas Birthday Party
-
Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Chose A White Sperm Donor, And Here’s Why
-
Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
From De Niro to Heffner: Oldest Celebrity Men to Have Newborn Babies!
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Met Gala