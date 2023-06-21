93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The unofficial results are in for the 2023 Virginia Primary Elections! The results are in for our listening area in central Virginia. The official results will be certified within two weeks via the Virginia Electoral Board.

House of Delegates (79th District) Rae Cousins -primary winner

House of Delegates (81st District) Delegate Deloris McQueen -incumbent winner Senate (13th District) Lashrecse Aired -primary winner Senate (14th District) Lamont Bagby -incumbent winner Senate (18th District) Louise Lucas -incumbent winner For live updated results on both the Republican and Democratic parties please visit the links below! Click Here For Democratic results Click Here For Republican Results

2023 Virginia Primary Elections Unofficial Results Are In was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com