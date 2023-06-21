House of Delegates (79th District)
Rae Cousins -primary winner
House of Delegates (81st District)
Delegate Deloris McQueen -incumbent winner
Senate (13th District)
Lashrecse Aired -primary winner
Senate (14th District)
Lamont Bagby -incumbent winner
Senate (18th District)
Louise Lucas -incumbent winner
Click Here For Democratic results
Click Here For Republican Results
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
2023 Virginia Primary Elections Unofficial Results Are In was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
-
Queens Get The Money: Meet NYC Booty Banging Adult Star Moriah Mills [PHOTOS]
-
[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
DC Young Fly Speaks Out Via Instagram Regarding Jacky Oh’s Death ‘You Are The Greatest Mother I Know’
-
Moriah Mills Issues Revenge Porn & Extortion Threats Against Zion Williamson, Twitter Calls Foul
-
YK Osiris Receives Backlash For Trying To Forcefully Kiss Sukihana [REACTIONS]
-
Home Depot Girl Inspires #HomeDepotBae Challenge
-
[UPDATED] Anita Baker Kicks Babyface Off Tour After Twitter Spat With Fans
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass