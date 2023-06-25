Problem Child’s Top 5 For The Week [June 25,2023]

Yes sir, it’s that time again!
Just in case you missed it, here are Problem Child’s “Top 5 For The Week”. You can download these tracks on any music streaming platform or wherever you get your music from!
1. Young Thugg – Oh U Went (feat. Drake)
2. Lil Durk – All My Life (feat. J.Cole)
3. King Von – Robberies
4. Lil Baby – Detox
5. Gunna – Bread & Butter
