Problem Child’s Top 5 For The Week [June 25,2023]

Yes sir, it’s that time again!

Just in case you missed it, here are Problem Child’s “Top 5 For The Week”. You can download these tracks on any music streaming platform or wherever you get your music from!

1. Young Thugg – Oh U Went (feat. Drake)

2. Lil Durk – All My Life (feat. J.Cole)

3. King Von – Robberies

4. Lil Baby – Detox

5. Gunna – Bread & Butter

