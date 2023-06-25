Music

Problem Child’s Top 5 For The Week [June 25,2023]

Published on June 25, 2023

Life Is Beautiful 2019

Source: Rolling Stone / Getty

Yes sir, it’s that time again!

Just in case you missed it, here are Problem Child’s “Top 5 For The Week”. You can download these tracks on any music streaming platform or wherever you get your music from!

1. Young Thugg – Oh U Went (feat. Drake) 

2. Lil Durk – All My Life (feat. J.Cole) 

3. King Von – Robberies 

4. Lil Baby – Detox

5. Gunna – Bread & Butter  

 

