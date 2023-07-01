Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram over the weekend rocking a sexy animal print look after hitting the stage in Las Vegas and it’s safe to say that her look was everything!
“Nights in Vegas @_networkingz” she simply captioned the IG photo dump. Check it out below.
But that wasn’t all Ashanti shared with her IG followers. She then uploaded a short recap Reel from her performance alongside some of her fans and celebrity fans. Check it out below.
To round out her posts, she finally shared one last photo of her ensemble before she hit the stage, this time captioning the post, “Showtime….”
Check it out below.
Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s effortless slay? Did she nail it once again in this look for her latest on stage appearance?
Ashanti Breaks The Internet In Latest Animal Print Fit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
