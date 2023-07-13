Where to Get Free Fries for National French Fry Day!

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Get in line for free fries July 14th to celebrate National French Fry day! For years, July 13th served as the official holiday for free fries, but as of this past year, fast food chains have come together, signing a petition for the National Day Calendar to recognize National French Fry day on the second Friday of July, so french fries can be celebrated on a friday.

The National Day Calendar agreed, and now this year, National French Fry day will be recognized on Friday July 14th. “I, in good conscience, cannot ignore the voice of the people, who simply want to ‘fry-ght’ a wrong that’s been in place for far too long,” National Day Calendar founder Marlo Anderson said in a press conference. “National Fry Day, you are and will forevermore be on a Friday.”

Here are some places that are participating in giving away free fries on National French Fry Day: Free fries vary on different restaurants participatory rules

Burger King

McDonald’s

Wendy’s

Carl Jr’s & Hardee’s

Checker’s and Rally’s

Hooters

Del Taco

Fat Burger

Smash Burger

Sonic

White Castle

