Cardi B’s natural hair is flourishing under her wigs, and we want to know her secret. Every now and then, the award-winning rapper blesses us with a length check. And she credits her at-home recipes for her mane’s rapid growth and overall health.

In a tweet, a bare-faced Cardi B sat pretty in a chair, rocking a relatively toned-down outfit. She traded in her high-end couture for grey tights, a white tank top, partnered with a pink cardigan. Her hair was styled in a center part, flowing down to her waist.

“My hair has grown sooooo much!!! Let me know if y’all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME!” she captioned the tweet.

The fans flocked to the comments to request their batch of Cardi B’s special homemade hair oil. And judging by the comments, she might’ve hit a goldmine.

Cardi B’s hair journey

The Tomorrow 2 rapper has been candid about her hair journey over the years. In 2021, Cardi detailed the journey to loving her hair.

“Since I was a child I have problems with managing my hair and couple years ago I find different methods that work for me and look at my length now,” she wrote.

“I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have “BAD HAIR” there’s no such thing as bad hair . and “good” hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD,” she concluded, before referring fans to her pinned story “Hair Day” to get a deeper look into her actual routine.

Many women have long, healthy hair that they hide under their weaves and wigs. Protective styles, routine maintenance with the right products, and regular trims are the key to a healthy mane. Sounds like Cardi B has the perfect formula, and we want in. What do you think? If she dropped a haircare line, would you support it?

Cardi B Shares A Length-Check And Her Hair Is Flourishing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com