Calling All Afrobeats Lovers! Come Out To “AfroBrunch & Day Party” [Details Here]

You don’t want to miss this amazing AfroBRUNCH & Day Party! Get ready for a day filled with delicious food, great music, karaoke, and non-stop fun. This event will be held on the rooftop of the beautiful venue, Citizens and Culture at 8113 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, USA.

Bring your friends and family along for a memorable experience. Indulge in curated mouthwatering brunch options and groove to the beats of Afro-inspired music. Don’t miss out on this exciting event!

Brunch (All you can eat) : 12pm-4pm

Curated Menu

Vegetarian Options Available!!

Unlimited Mimosas

Day Party : 4pm-10pm