Drake Shows Off New Diamond-Encrusted Chain Representing All Of Toronto’s Major Sports Teams

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Fresh off his For All The Dogs album and wrapping up his tour in his hometown of Toronto, Drake’s got reason to celebrate.

To cap off the run, Drizzy copped a new chain that pays homage to The 6.

Dubbed “Crown Jewel of Toronto,” the diamond-encrusted pendant features a miniature version of the CN Tower, a sky-high radio tower, and perhaps one of Canada’s most recognized landmarks.

Designed by celebrity jeweler Alex Moss, the chain gets even more Canadian as the CN Tower is being climbed by Ace, the Toronto Blue Jays’ mascot. And grasping the observation deck is a red dinosaur representing the Toronto Raptors, whose organization Drake has been the Global Ambassador since 2013.

Details show that in the chain’s clasp is an ornate key, and once closed, it turns out to be the Toronto Maple Leaves logo dripping in blue diamonds.

Drake took to his Instagram Stories with plans for the new chain, hoping to inspire all of the major sports teams in the city looking for a chance to rock the pricey piece of jewelry.

“a project with my brother for ending it in the 6 and dropping on the 6th in the 6. we call it the crown jewel @alexmoss,” he writes. “Any team that wins a chip, we bring this straight to you for the whole off-season.”

Moss, a New York-based jeweler, shared a crisper video to his 180,000 followers on Instagram with Drake’s “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole playing in the background.

Drizzy’s worked with Moss in the past, perhaps most famously for his “Previous Engagements” chain that includes 42 stones –351.38 carats in total– each representing a woman that he wanted to propose to but never did.

“He was in shock, as was I. We were both in shock, literally,” Moss told the LA Times of presenting Drizzy with the chain at a Lil Baby party last year. “The premise behind it was we just wanted to make a chain that was gonna kill the game. I came up with the concept, the design, and I showed it to him, and he loved it, and he said, ‘We have to do this.’”

Drake Shows Off New Diamond-Encrusted Chain Representing All Of Toronto’s Major Sports Teams was originally published on cassiuslife.com