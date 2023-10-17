Let’s Toast: Issa Rae Launches Her Own Wine Brand ‘Viarae Presseco’

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Since Issa Rae rose to fame with Insecure in 2016, she’s found a way to start her own empire.

She’s got Raedio, her own record label, and Hoorae, a production company. Now, to that growing list of accomplishments, she can include wine boss. With the launch of Viarae Prosecco, Rae is officially the owner of her own wine brand.

The drink comes as a collaboration with E. & J. Gallo Winery and is touted as “a bright, crisp, lively, and refreshingly refined take on the classic Italian sparkling wine,” and its “expressive, aromatic, and subtly dry style is perfect for sipping on its own or as a co-star in a cocktail.”

Rae’s passion for wine was also documented on Insecure, and she’s excited to finally let everyone else in on the beverage she helped develop.

“I am thrilled to share my love of Prosecco with everyone through Viarae. It’s carefully crafted, deliciously crisp, and the perfect beverage to celebrate La Dolce Vita,” Rae shared.

As Rae brings Black stories –especially those of women– to the forefront through her content, Viarae paid homage to that with its rich bottle design.

“That commitment is reflected in the radiant gold and brown packaging. Inspired by the spirit of Italy 1978, the label unapologetically represents the freedom to let loose and be authentic,” reads the press release.

The team over at E.& J. Gallo Winery is glad to work with Rae to help ensure that wine stays accessible for all to enjoy.

“We are excited to partner with Issa Rae, who entrusted us with executing her vision of the perfect Prosecco – one that shares our desire to serve joy in everyday moments. Crisp, lively, and expressive, this is a perfect choice for those candid, unfiltered times with friends, whether that’s a sunny day by the pool or in the bright city lights at night,” says Beth Orozco, Vice President of Marketing for E.& J. Gallo Winery. “Issa also shares our mission to demystify wine and make it more inclusive. Viarae will help us reach that goal.”

If Prosecco is your drink of choice, hit up Viarae’s official site to see where you can pick up a bottle

