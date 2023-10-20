Megan Thee Stallion Owns Spooky Season In Her Latest Instagram Photo Dump

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

We can always count on Megan Thee Stallion to get us in the Spooky Season mood. From her seasonal attire to her fall inspired manicures, our girl always delivers this time of year!

On Friday, October 20, the Hot Girl shared another Instagram photo dump of herself getting festive in preparation for Halloween. The beauty posed in a variety of black ensembles including some with leather, lace, and diamonds throughout to show off her banging body and killer style. She was also sure to give us nail lovers a close up of her latest envy-worthy nails while holding a variety of accessories including a champagne glass, a Chanel purse and even a real life white snake – perfect for Halloween.

The Houston rapper was even sure to sneak in a photo of herself seemingly in the studio as she was all smiles while appearing to lay down rhymes on an upcoming track. She also alluded to the fact that she has a new project coming very soon in the post’s caption, which read, “ tune in Monday hotties ” Although we’re not exactly sure what Meg has up her sleeve just yet, we already know it’s going to be something good!

Check out her photo dump below.

But her Halloween inspired photo dump isn’t the only reason that Megan made headlines this week. She was recently trending on the Internet after experiencing a huge win by reaching a settlement in a year-long lawsuit with her record label with both sides agreeing to part ways.

According to the LA Times, the rapper’s former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment shared a statement on their Instagram page that read, “Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified are pleased to announce that they have mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences.”

The statement continued by explaining that both parties are “pleased to put this matter behind them” and are looking forward to moving on to the “next chapter of their respective businesses.”

The Bongos rapper initially filed a series of lawsuits in 2022 as she tried to get out of the label deal she signed in 2018, alleging that the label owed her unpaid royalties, had failed to promote her music, and signed her to a deal that was below industry standards.

We’re happy to hear that things are looking up for our girl this season!

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Her New Wax Figures At Madame Tussauds

Lil Kim And Megan Thee Stallion Will Bless The Culture With A Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion Was Spotted Having A Blast With Vivica A. Fox At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Show

Megan Thee Stallion Owns Spooky Season In Her Latest Instagram Photo Dump was originally published on hellobeautiful.com