Problem Child’s Top 5 For The Week of [Dec 17, 2023]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Yes Sir! It’s that time again!

If you missed it, here’s Problem Child’s Top 5 for the Week! Check out the list and add them to your Apple or Spotify playlist…follow Problem Child on Instagram @onairproblem for his personal Apple Music playlist!

1. Lil Baby – Crazy

2. Nicki Minaj – Beep Beep (Ft. 50cent)

3. Offset – Say My Grace (FT. Travis Scott)

4. Drake – Evil Ways (FT. J.Cole)

5. Metro Boomin & Gunna – All The Money