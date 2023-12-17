Problem Child’s Top 5 For The Week of [Dec 17, 2023]

Yes Sir! It’s that time again!
If you missed it, here’s Problem Child’s Top 5 for the Week! Check out the list and add them to your Apple or Spotify playlist…follow Problem Child on Instagram @onairproblem for his personal Apple Music playlist!
1. Lil Baby – Crazy
2. Nicki Minaj – Beep Beep (Ft. 50cent)
3. Offset – Say My Grace (FT. Travis Scott)
4. Drake – Evil Ways (FT. J.Cole)
5. Metro Boomin & Gunna – All The Money
