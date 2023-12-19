Every Game LeBron James Had Only One or No Assists

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Although LeBron James is known for his high flying dunks and athleticism, his ability to pass the ball is just as entertaining. James is a wizard and has a heightened sense of when his teammates are open. James himself even said that his passing is the best part of his game.

LeBron currently sits fourth on the NBA all-time assists lists with an amazing 10,600 assists. He is 1,671 assists behind the third spot in Chris paul, and 5,207 assists away from dethroning John Stockton to become the NBA’s all-time leading assists man.

“It’s amazing, because that’s just what I love to do – getting my guys involved,” James said after passing Nash and Jackson to be fourth all-time. “I’m happy to be linked with some of the greats, that’s for sure,”

How many games has LeBron James played without an assist?

LeBron has a total of eight games in his career where he’s only logged one assists. Two games in his career LeBron put his head down and went to work, going a total of over 60 minutes played in the two games without an assist!

Check out each game LeBron had one or fewer assists below!

11/9/2005 vs. Seattle Sonics – LeBron totaled 31 pts, 5 rebs, and 1 ast 4/12/2006 vs. Detroit Pistons- LeBron totaled 22 pts, 3 rebs. and 1 ast 12/23/2006 vs. Orlando Magic- LeBron totaled 32 pts, 7 rebs, and 1 ast 3/6/2008 vs. Chicago Bulls- LeBron totaled 39 pts, 3 rebs, and 1 ast 11/25/2008 vs. New York Knicks- LeBron totaled 26 pts, 4 rebs, and 1 ast 2/26/2009 vs. Houston Rockets- LeBron totaled 21 pts, 1 reb, and 0 ast 4/1/2012 vs. Boston Celtics- 23 pts, 4 rebs, and 0 asts 11/5/2012 vs. Phoenix Suns- 23 pts, 11 rebs and 1 ast 4/11/2014 vs. Indiana Pacers- 36 pts. 6 rebs, and 1 ast 1/11/2018 vs. Toronto Raptors- 26 pts, 3 rebs, and 1 ast

