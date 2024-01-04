93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Iggy Azalea made her major league debut a decade ago and she was hard at work on crafting a fourth studio album, according to reports. However, the Australian artist took to social media to announce that she is no longer working on music and is instead diving into another creative career path.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Iggy Azalea, 33, shared that her energy is moving towards design and creative direction versus creating songs. In Azalea’s view, this shift in career focus should come as no surprise to fans who have been following her work since she first burst onto the scene.

From X:

I know a lot of people have this idea that I was “bullied away from music” and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything!

In fact, I’m too stubborn.

I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits.

In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing.

To many of you that’s no shock to read.

It shows in my work. Haha!

Jokes aside, i do spend a lot more time on that part of things… because Im most confident at that.

That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album.

It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it.

I feel really happy & passionate in my day to day life when my minds focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me.

Azalea added that she’ll be sharing some of her new creative works soon and apologized to her supporters who were waiting on new music.

Photo: Getty

Iggy Azalea Puts Pause On Music Career, Apologizes To Fans was originally published on hiphopwired.com