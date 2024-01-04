Tensions can flare during court proceedings, especially when a person is facing many years behind bars. And while we’ve seen videos of tears, pleading and even folks passing out, what took place on January 3rd in Illinois may be one of the most shocking examples of real courtroom drama to date.
The chaotic scene took place during a sentencing hearing in Cook County. Unhappy with the judges decision, camera footage shows the man leaping over the bench and viciously attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus.
RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Members Involved In Insane Fight At DC Restaurant
RELATED: UFC Fighter Says Match Was Rigged Because He’s A Trump Supporter
RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Hit With TWO MORE Felony Charges
Check out the video below. Warning: The content is graphic.
Judge Dread: Felon LEAPS Over Bench In Vicious Courtroom Attack [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
"It's A Revolution" Elizabeth Koch, The Viral Maced US Capitol Rioter From Knoxville, TN Is Actually From Maryland
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Queens Get The Money: Meet NYC Booty Banging Adult Star Moriah Mills [PHOTOS]
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Jermaine Jackson Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault and Battery
-
8 New Year Superstitions To Spark A Successful 2024