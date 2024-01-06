93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

After months of anticipation and speculation (and by that, we mean the internet collectively playing “Sherlock Holmes,” trying to solve the mystery with the skills they learned from watching Law & Order), Halle Bailey has finally revealed the news: she and her boyfriend, rapper/influencer DDG has welcomed a baby boy.

The singer/actress posted the first photo on her Instagram account late Saturday evening (Jan. 6), announcing the arrival of her son, Halo.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she wrote in the caption. “Welcome to the world, my halo…the world is desperate to know you.” She ended the last sentence with winking and laughing emojis, clearly a nod to social media’s tendency to be too nosey for their own collective good.

DDG also addressed the arrival in a new freestyle, which he also posted on Friday. On the track, he raps “Halo don’t want for nothing,” and says that Halle is “stronger than Wonder Woman.” He is also featured holding a baby in the music video.

This is the couple’s first child together, and we really hope they can finally have some peace for the new family’s sake. Congrats!

Halle Bailey & DDG Welcome A Baby Boy was originally published on foxync.com