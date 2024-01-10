Maryland residents and emergency responders are surveying the damage brought on by substantial rainfall that soaked the region Tuesday.
The storm caused heavy flooding to some Maryland roadways and along coastal areas including City Dock in Annapolis and Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Portions of Baltimore and Harford counties saw more than 4 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Baltimore City saw more than 2 to 3 inches in some areas. Annapolis recorded nearly 2 inches of rain.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Flood and wind warnings continue Wednesday as Marylanders survey storm damage
Flood and wind warnings continue Wednesday as Marylanders survey storm damage was originally published on 92q.com
-
"It's A Revolution" Elizabeth Koch, The Viral Maced US Capitol Rioter From Knoxville, TN Is Actually From Maryland
-
Kevin Hart Responds To Katt Williams Calling Him An Industry Plant, Social Media Reacts
-
Halle Bailey Introduces The World to Her Baby
-
Rickey Smiley Responds To Katt Williams’ Accusations In Shannon Sharpe Interview
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass