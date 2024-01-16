Here’s All The Black Women Who Shined At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Black female excellence beamed at the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15. The first two wins of the night went to The Bear Star star Ayo Edebiri and Quinta Brunson, who both made history with their Emmy Awards.

On Monday, Quinta Brunson made history by winning an Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She is the first Black actress to claim victory in this category since 1981, when Isabel Sanford, star of The Jeffersons, achieved the same feat. Brunson snagged the award for her role as Janine Teagues on the hilarious ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary. She is also the creator of the famous series.

Quinta Brunson holds back tears during a teary Primetime Emmys speech.

“I love making ‘Abbott Elementary’ so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy,” Brunson said as she struggled to hold back tears during her emotional acceptance speech. The actress and writer thanked her “entire family” for their love and support as she clutched her golden Emmy statue with excitement.

Ayo Edebiri wins a Primetime Emmy Award for The Bear.

Ayo Edebiri scored an award for Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series thanks to her role as chef Sydney Adamu in the FX dramedy The Bear.

Flustered and shocked, Ayo took to the stage and thanked her parents for pushing her to pursue her dreams of becoming a Hollywood star.

“I love you guys so much. Thank you so much for loving me and letting me feel beautiful, Black and proud of all of that.”

This is the second award that Edibiri has won this year. On Jan. 7, the budding actress scored a Golden Globe for her role in the FX hit.

Niecy Nash-Betts was the third Black actress to win a Primetime Emmy on Monday night. Niecy Nash-Betts scored the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series award for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The Hollywood veteran played Glenda Cleveland in the Netflix hit. Cleveland was the infamous killer's next-door neighbor. She alerted police of his gruesome crimes for months, but her complaints were ignored. "I accept this award on behalf of every Black and brown woman who has gone unheard yet overpoliced, like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor," Nash-Betts told the audience during her speech Monday. "As an artist, my job is to speak truth to power, and baby, I'm going to do it until the day I die."

