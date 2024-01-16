EA Sports Revives College Football Video Game, Plans To Launch July 2024

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Video game publisher EA Sports reportedly announced the release date for the highly anticipated NCAA College Football Game that everyone one has been wanting to return for quite some time.

According to reports from David Waters, the video game, which was last released back in July of 2013 is expected to return to shelves on July 12, 2024.

This will conclude the 10-year hiatus of the video game not releasing any new versions.

The NCAA College Football video game was an annual must-have in the gaming community from kids to adults until it was discontinued in the summer of 2013 due to conflicts over the use of players’ names, images, and likenesses within the game.

However, with the recent NIL (name, image, and likeness) rule changes in collegiate athletics, players may now receive compensation for the use of their NIL.

This eventually led to EA Sports announcing the return of the game back in February 2021 and eventually announcing the official release date this evening.

So buy your playstation’s and Xbox’s back because one of the best games ever made is back and better than ever!

