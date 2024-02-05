Get The Look: Celebrity Hairstylist Devante Turnbull Used These Products To Achieve SZA’s Grammy’s Sleek Hairdo

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

SZA showed up and showed out at the 2024 Grammy’s with her eclectic style and gorgeous straight hair. Not only did she nail her performance, but she also slayed her look.

We can always count on SZA to bring the style. Our girl applies pressure, whether on the red carpet or just posting a casual picture on Instagram. The Grammy nominee pulled up to the music award show, rocking a black custom Andrea Brock Alta Moda gown that she complemented with straight, jet-black tresses.

The “Kill Bill” songstress’s chic hairdo, curated by celebrity stylist Devante Turnbull, was achieved using Schwarzkopf and göt2b beauty products. Below is the breakdown of how Turnbull created SZA’s one-of-a-kind 2024 Grammy hairdo.

SZA’s 2024 Grammy Awards Hairstyle Breakdown

First, Turnbull used the göt2b glued Styling Spiking Glue as a barrier to protect the lace from the hair color.

He then used the Schwarzkopf Keratin Color in Midnight Black to color the hair.

After a fresh flat braid down, Turnbull applied a marble amount of göt2b Glued Bonding Glue to Sza’s clean, dry hairline. He allowed the product one to two minutes to get tacky, then repeated this process again, following up with the blow dryer on cool.

Then, Turnbull pressed the lace down into the glue and allowed it to dry clear. He used the göt2b glued Blasting Freeze Spray to secure and melt the lace.

To prep the hair to style, Turnbull used the Dyson Airstrait Straightener to dry and stretch the hair. Next, he used the Dyson Corrale hair styler straightener to silk out SZA’s hair for a sleek, straight look.

To further seal in the look, Turnbull used the göt2b glued Brow & Edge Gel paired with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer Professional Edition with the flyway attachment to lift longer hairs to the front while pushing flyaways out of sight, leaving a smooth, shiny finish.

At the end of the event, Turnbull used the göt2b glued Flash Glue Remover to take off the unit.

Get The Look: Celebrity Hairstylist Devante Turnbull Used These Products To Achieve SZA’s Grammy’s Sleek Hairdo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com