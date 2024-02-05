Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘HISS’ Debuts At No. 1 On The Billboard Hot 100 Chart

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Hey, hotties, it is time to celebrate. Megan Thee Stallion’s “HISS” debuted at number one on the Billboard 100 charts. Her song beat Jack Harlow’s “Lovin’ On Me” (2) and Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” (3).

The list’s distinction is Megan’s first as a solo artist. Her other two top appearances were in 2020 with “Savage,” with Beyoncé, and on Cardi B’s “WAP.” It seems like Megan was right when she said, “Usin’ my name for likes and views // I don’t give a f–k what y’all make trend // B–ch, I still win.”

Megan took to Instagram to celebrate her accomplishment on February 5 with a carousel post. The posts included two screenshots of ‘”HISS” smashing records on Billboard, Apple, and Spotify and one shot from Megan’s new music video. Iced out with platinum blonde hair and chains across her neck in the video shot, Meg sticks her tongue out at her haters.

“My first SOLO DEBUT # 1 We made so much HISSTORY with this one!” Megan wrote to fans at the beginning of her Instagram caption. She continued shouting out her producers and teasing her “HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR AND ALBUM.”

The Houston rapper ended the caption, writing, “Let’s stay focused and stay positive and keep going up !!! Ps. YES IM ABOUT TO START PLANNING THEE HOTTIE PARTY LETS GET THE HENNESSYYYY.”

Megan Thee Stallion turns ‘HISS’ controversy into ‘coins’

The end of Megan’s caption may be a nod to the firestorm of comments, controversy, and backlash after the “HISS” drop. Immediately after her late January debut, Nicki Minaj took to social media with live comments and reactions. The Barbie Queen also dropped her own track, “Big Foot,” in response. (Though Nicki has denied the song is directly about Megan while the song mentions the Hot Girl Coach by name).

The family behind “Megan’s Law” (which Meg says in the song) also took offense to the song and reportedly explored suing the rapper. Megan’s Law is a policy requiring sex offenders to be registered.

Despite the controversy – and more than likely because of the buzz it caused – Meg has soared to number one. She also leveraged the hit to help sign an “innovative agreement” with Warner Music Group (WMG) that has been in the works since December.

The hottie will reportedly work with WMG and utilize their global distribution and services while maintaining her company, Hot Girl Productions. The 28-year-old will also keep ownership and control of her masters and publishing.

Megan Thee Stallion redefined “making your haters your motivators” with one song. Congratulations, Hottie!

RELATED

Megan The Stallion’s ‘HISS’ Brings The Heat And The Fashion

10 Megan Thee Stallion Red Carpet Moments That Live Rent-Free In Our Head

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘HISS’ Debuts At No. 1 On The Billboard Hot 100 Chart was originally published on hellobeautiful.com