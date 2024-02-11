Kingsley Ben-Adir has already tackled being a revolutionary shape-shifting alien in Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion and a variation of Ken in the hit film Barbie. But his most challenging role thus far was becoming Bob Marley in director Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed biopic, Bob Marley: One Love.
The film follows the life, trials, and tribulations of the iconic Reggae artist, and Ben-Adir does a masterful job in his portrayal as the “Jamming” singer.
The Hardest Part About Becoming Bob Marley
But becoming Bob Marley is more than just donning fake dreadlocks. Kinglesy Ben-Adir had to learn patois, Marley’s mannerisms and capture his essence, and even singing, all things Marley’s son, Ziggy admits the actor did masterfully.
Speaking with CassiusLife’s Men’s Lifestyle and Pop Culture writer Berard “Beanz” Smalls, Ben-Adir admits that the biggest challenge regarding becoming Bob Marley mostly had to do with playing the guitar.
Kingsley Ben-Adir Says It Was Always A Better Day Working Alongside Lashana Lynch
Bob Marley: One Love also highlights the singer’s relationship with his wife, Rita Marley, which director Marcus Green admitted was revelatory to him.
Speaking with Ben-Adir about working opposite Lashana Lynch in the film, the actor had high praise for his co-star.
Everything He Learned About Bob Marley While Making One Love Was New To Ben-Adir
Becoming Bob Marley, of course, Ben-Adir is required to learn everything about the iconic artist. We asked the One Night in Miami star if he learned anything new about the singer, and he revealed everything he learned while working on the film was new to him.
Bob Marley: One Love, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, arrives in theaters on Feb.14.
‘Bob Marley: One Love’: Kingsley Ben-Adir Reveals The Hardest Part About Becoming ‘Bob Marley’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com
