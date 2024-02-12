Killer Mike stops by Hot 107.9 and talks with J Nicks about his monumental 2024 Grammys night. The ATL legend breaks down his raw reaction to winning the three Grammys, “By the time we get to our chairs to sit in the audience within 8 minutes I hear my name calling. We go up there (Grammys stage) and get the first one and then we were gonna leave. The guy says hold up you might wanna stay. From there I knew I was going to win Rap Album of the Year”
Check out the full interview below:
RELATED: Killer Mike Names Ms. Cathy Hughes As One of His Biggest Influences After HUGE Night at the Grammys
RELATED: Killer Mike Speaks Out After Being Arrested At The Grammys
RELATED: BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys
Killer Mike Talks About Crazy 2024 Grammy Night [Watch] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
