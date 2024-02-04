Listen Live
Celebrity News

Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys

Published on February 4, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Honorees, 6th Annual Urban One Honors
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

A rollercoaster of emotions today for the new three-time Grammy award winner, Killer Mike. Moments after the Atlanta rapper won his Grammys video surfaced of Killer Mike being escorted out in handcuffs.

There has not been an official statement on the reasoning behind his arrest. More news to come as the story develops.

RELATED: Killer Mike Talks New Project “Michael,” Bridging The Gap, Working With Andre 3000 &amp; More!

RELATED: Killer Mike Confirms New Music From Andre 3000 On ‘Sway’s Universe’

RELATED: Weedmaps To Premier Original Docuseries ‘Tumbleweeds With Killer Mike’ On Vice TV To Celebrate 4/20

Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close