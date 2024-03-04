Listen Live
Home

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes

Published on March 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WKYS Women's Empowerment Brunch 2024 Save The Date
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Road To Roots Picnic Giveaway Graphic

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

 

93.9 WKYS is sending you up 95 to Philly for The Roots Picnic 2024!

It’s the Road to Roots Getaway Sweepstakes! Register below for a chance to win an Amtrak roundtrip for you and your friend and a hotel stay for The Roots Picnic!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older.  The Road to Roots Picnic Getaway: Online Sweepstakesends on May 5, 2024.  Subject to Official Rules.

 

More from 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close