The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

93.9 WKYS is sending you up 95 to Philly for The Roots Picnic 2024!

It’s the Road to Roots Getaway Sweepstakes! Register below for a chance to win an Amtrak roundtrip for you and your friend and a hotel stay for The Roots Picnic!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Road to Roots Picnic Getaway: Online Sweepstakes” ends on May 5, 2024. Subject to Official Rules.