Kelly Rowland Rocks A Janet Jackson-Inspired Look To The CAA Pre-Oscar Soiree

Kelly Rowland is a fashion icon’s fashion icon.

There’s no denying that Kelly inspires many. Over the years, her fashion has evolved from cute and trendy to custom and couture. Her approachable yet forever fresh perspective on style allows fashion girlies to see themselves in her looks and use her as their ‘moda muse.’

Kelly is just that girl – and has been for a long time. So, when she decides to share who she gets her inspiration from, everyone takes notes (including us).

Kelly slays the CAA pre-Oscar soiree.

On March 8, Kelly attended the CAA pre-Oscars party at the Sunset Tower Hotel. The event celebrated the agency’s nominee clients, including celebrity favorites Da’Vine Joy Randolph, America Ferrera, and Danielle Brooks.

Kelly arrived in a stunning black Kamilla Purshie gown and fine Le Vian jewelry. Her dress was body-hugging and sophisticated with a triangle, halter-style bodice. Kelly’s hair was ‘laid’ with big romantic curls and a deep side part.

Following the event, Kelly took to Instagram with photo recaps of her fabulous fit. She dropped a carousel post with five pictures, including close-ups, full outfit shots, and poses with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon.

Kelly Rowland channels Janet Jackson and ’90s BOOMERANG’ FAB.

Adding to her recap, the “Mea Culpa” star and executive producer also shared the inspiration for her pre-Oscar party look in her Instagram stories. One of the photos featured an iconic black-and-white picture of Janet Jackson with a black heart emoji. The other was a screenshot of Robin Givens in ‘Boomerang.’ Under Robin’s picture, Kelly wrote, “’90s BOOMERANG FAB.’”

While we are gagging over Kelly’s 2024 interpretation, all three women look stunning in their black dresses, glam makeup, and big, beautiful hair.

Robin shared a #throwback shot of her movie set look on her Instagram page in 2019. In the image, she is posing with Grace Jones, the ‘muva’ of all fashion.

See the look here. (Do you see the look Kelly was going for?)

