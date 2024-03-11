Listen Live
Sports

YOU LIKE THAT?! Kirk Cousins Agrees to Join The Atlanta Falcons

Published on March 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WKYS Women's Empowerment Brunch 2024 Save The Date
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings

Source: Ryan Kang / Getty

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has found a new home with the Atlanta Falcons. After 6 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings the veteran has found a new home. The Atlanta Falcons are the third team Kirk Cousins has been a part of since being drafted in the 2012 draft to the Washington Commanders.

More news to come as the story develops.

RELATED: Report: Atlanta Falcons Plan to Hire Raheem Morris as Head Coach

RELATED: Atlanta Falcons New Hype Song Has Twitter ROLLIN’

RELATED: Bird Down: Atlanta Falcons Fire Head Coach, Arthur Smith

HOMEPAGE

YOU LIKE THAT?! Kirk Cousins Agrees to Join The Atlanta Falcons  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Sports

YOU LIKE THAT?! Kirk Cousins Agrees to Join The Atlanta Falcons

Entertainment

Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)

Music

The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)

Ciara 10K Contest | iOne Local | 2023-11-15
Contests

Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays

Married At First Sight Casting
Reality TV

Now Casting: Married At First Sight Season 18 in Chicago [APPLY HERE]

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
The DMV

“It’s A Revolution” Elizabeth Koch, The Viral Maced US Capitol Rioter From Knoxville, TN Is Actually From Maryland

"Love Is Blind" Atlanta Screening & Reception
Reality TV

Love Is Blind Now Casting In Washington, D.C. + 3 More Cities! [Apply Here]

CORRECTION-ISRAEL-US-ENTERTAINMENT-COSMETICS
Celebrity News

Mariah Carey Gets $5 Million Dollar Settlement From Ex-Billionaire Fiance For Wasting Her Time

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close