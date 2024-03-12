Listen Live
Beauty

Cardi B Is A Sexy Porcelain Doll In New Music Cover Art

With glass-like skin and a flawless finish, Cardi B's new music cover makeup is inspired by a Black woman, Pat McGrath.

Published on March 12, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WKYS Women's Empowerment Brunch 2024 Save The Date
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
cardi b 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

Cardi B is giving the girlies sexy porcelain doll in her new music cover art, posted on Instagram on March 10. The imagery is so hot that, according to the raptress, the platform has limited the number of followers who can see her post.

Talk about bringing the heat. 

Cardi’s social post teases “Enough,” a new song to hit the airwaves on Friday, March 15. Keep scrolling to see the debuted art, get details on her legendary porcelain makeup look, and learn more about Cardi’s new music.

Cardi B is back with new music, a new look, and new designers.

After a few weeks of social media hiatus, the “Bongos” star has been on fire lately. She’s dropped new music, offered fans chances to win luxury items, and slayed the 96th Annual Academy Awards red carpet. See her look below.

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Lionel Hahn / Getty

Up next for Cardi is another set of bars, “Enough.” The mother of two first released a snippet of the song on social media on March 7. A quick follow-up to “Like What (Freestyle),” fans are already in a frenzy about Cardi’s strong solo return to the rap game and a possible upcoming album.

Fans are also loving the “WAP” star’s cover art. The digital work is sexy and alluring and includes a viral cosmetic trend that has had the girlies in a chokehold since January.

The Bardi Gang leader’s new image features her nude lying on a shiny white couch. Her body is bodying, OK?! Seductively covering parts of Cardi’s natural shape is a dark hair lace front with long, wavy inches.

Introducing the Bardi Bratz doll ….

While Cardi’s sexy curves make heads turn, it is her glass-like skin that we can’t stop talking about. Cardi’s face card is on never decline with its flawless look and gorgeous details.

She is a giving Bardi Bratz doll. Makeup artist Erika LaPearl shared behind-the-scenes footage of Cardi getting all “dolled up.” See the beauty footage below.

Cardi B. channels Maison Margiela and Pat McGrath.

If Cardi B’s makeup seems familiar, it is. Her playful look is based on the porcelain doll trend that went viral after the Maison Margiela Haute couture show this January. Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, a Black woman, created the jaw-dropping style.

Cardi B’s inclusion of the viral porcelain doll look shows she will forever be a fashion “it” girl. If you love her look as much as we do, see Pat McGrath’s original tutorial below.

Try being a Bardi Bratz doll yourself!

RELATED

Cardi B Steps Out In A Bowl Shaped Pixie Haircut And We Need More!

Cardi B Just Walked For Balenciaga And We Can’t Get Her Blue Fur Out Of Our Heads

Cardi B Is A Sexy Porcelain Doll In New Music Cover Art  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Beauty

Cardi B Is A Sexy Porcelain Doll In New Music Cover Art

Entertainment

Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)

Music

The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)

Ciara 10K Contest | iOne Local | 2023-11-15
Contests

Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays

Married At First Sight Casting
Reality TV

Now Casting: Married At First Sight Season 18 in Chicago [APPLY HERE]

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
The DMV

“It’s A Revolution” Elizabeth Koch, The Viral Maced US Capitol Rioter From Knoxville, TN Is Actually From Maryland

"Love Is Blind" Atlanta Screening & Reception
Reality TV

Love Is Blind Now Casting In Washington, D.C. + 3 More Cities! [Apply Here]

CORRECTION-ISRAEL-US-ENTERTAINMENT-COSMETICS
Celebrity News

Mariah Carey Gets $5 Million Dollar Settlement From Ex-Billionaire Fiance For Wasting Her Time

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close