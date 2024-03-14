Listen Live
Celebrity

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Seaon

Published on March 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WKYS Women's Empowerment Brunch 2024 Save The Date
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Power Book II: Ghost The Final Season Announcement

Source: Starz / Power Book II: Ghost

It’s the end of an era for Power fans as Power Book II: Ghost will officially end with Season 4.

Power Book II: Ghost will premiere the first half of its two-part final season on June 7 which coincides with the 10th anniversary of the original series.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The second part will then premiere on Sept. 6.

“This explosive season of ‘Ghost’ is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise — fans will not be disappointed,” Kathryn Busby, president of programming for Starz, said in a press release obtained by The Wrap. “While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the ‘Power’ universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon.”

 

Yesterday, news broke of Starz ordering a fourth “Power” spin-off series, “Origins,” on Wednesday, following the backstories of the beloved characters Ghost and Tommy.

RELATED: ‘Power’ Never Ends: Starz Greenlights ‘Origins’ A New Spinoff That Will Focus On Ghost &amp; Tommy’s Beginnings

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently in production for its fourth season while Power Book IV: Force has begun production on Season 3.

Power Book II: Ghost was the first series in the expanded Power universe.

Season 4 stars Michael Rainey Jr as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis MacLean, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada and Alix Lapri as Effie Morales.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

The post Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Seaon appeared first on 92 Q.

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Seaon  was originally published on 92q.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Celebrity

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Seaon

Entertainment

Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)

Music

The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)

Ciara 10K Contest | iOne Local | 2023-11-15
Contests

Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays

Married At First Sight Casting
Reality TV

Now Casting: Married At First Sight Season 18 in Chicago [APPLY HERE]

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
The DMV

“It’s A Revolution” Elizabeth Koch, The Viral Maced US Capitol Rioter From Knoxville, TN Is Actually From Maryland

"Love Is Blind" Atlanta Screening & Reception
Reality TV

Love Is Blind Now Casting In Washington, D.C. + 3 More Cities! [Apply Here]

CORRECTION-ISRAEL-US-ENTERTAINMENT-COSMETICS
Celebrity News

Mariah Carey Gets $5 Million Dollar Settlement From Ex-Billionaire Fiance For Wasting Her Time

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close