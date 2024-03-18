Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PARTYNEXTDOOR To Headline Broccoli City Festival

Published on March 18, 2024

Broccoli City 2024 Line Up Announcement

Source: Broccoli City / Broccoli City

Broccoli City Festival is coming back to D.C. and this year the lineup is stacked!

With a new venue in 2024, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Key Glock, Sexxy Red, and more artists are slated to take the stage on July 27 and 28 at Audi Field.

This will be the festival’s first time at Audi Field.

This year, attendees will buy a ticket for a reserved seat. Field access is reserved for VIP reserved seated pass holders.

Broccoli City Fest co-founder Brandon McEachern said the lineup and move reflect the festival’s eclectic tastes and vibrant spirit.

“It’s the perfect time to take another step in our evolution and offer consumers a nontraditional, inclusive, and innovative festival experience where people from all walks of life can come together to celebrate music and culture.” McEachern first brought the festival to D.C. in 2013, bringing people together for music and a focus on socially conscious, sustainable living.

General admission and VIP Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 am ET., with various options available.

Presale tickets are live now! Click here for more info.

