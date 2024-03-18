Broccoli City Festival Announces Exciting Lineup With Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna & Sexyy Red Performing

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Broccoli City and partner Live Nation Urban announced its lineup for the 2024 Broccoli City Festival. Read more about the festival coming this summer and find out who’s set to perform inside.

This year’s festival features a diverse array of A-list talent with headlining acts such as Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Lil Yachty, and Concrete Family. Joining them will be an impressive roster of acclaimed artists that includes Victoria Monet, PartyNextDoor, Kaytranada, Key Glock, Sexyy Red, and many more. There’s someone for every music lover to enjoy.

Broccoli City Festival is more than just a music festival. It promises to be an immersive experience that transcends boundaries and fosters community. From interactive art installations to culinary delights from local vendors to lavish VIP accommodations, attendees can expect a multi-sensory journey that delights the senses and nourishes the soul. In addition to the incredible music lineup, BC Fest will also feature live experiences on-site featuring Issa Rae, comedians Desi Banks and Funny Marco, Uncle Waffles, TrapSoul Karaoke hosted by Bryson Tiller, Soulection with Joe Kay, Test Your Game with Duke Dennis, Everyday People, R&B Only, and even a country music segment with the Hoe Down with emerging artist Tanner Adell. There will be other interactive experiences that explore various aspects of music, art, and culture.

This year’s Broccoli City Festival promises an unforgettable experience for music and culture enthusiasts from around the globe. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Audi Field in Washington, DC’s Capitol Riverfront on July 27 and 28, 2024, this year’s festival is gearing up to be an electrifying celebration of music, culture, and unity.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this year’s lineup and the move to Audi Field, which reflects our festival’s eclectic tastes and vibrant spirit,” said Brandon McEachern, Co-Founder of Broccoli City Fest. “After partnering with Events DC at the RFK Festival Grounds for several memorable years, it’s the perfect time to take another step in our evolution and offer consumers a nontraditional, inclusive, and innovative festival experience where people from all walks of life can come together to celebrate music and culture.”

The co-founders boasts their plans to set a new standard for the years-long running DC festival.

“We’re reimagining the festival experience by moving to the state-of-the-art Audi Field in the Navy Yard community, featuring award-show-like live programming and interactive fan experiences,” said Marcus Allen, Co-Founder of Broccoli City Fest. “We’re setting a new standard, providing attendees an immersive blend of entertainment, technology, and fan engagement.”

Pre-sale begins today, March 18th. General admission and VIP Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 am ET., with various options available to suit every budget and preference.

