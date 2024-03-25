93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Princess Love has allegedly moved on and Ray J isn’t hating at all.

Spotted on Vibe, Ray J shared his thoughts on the idea that his now ex-wife, Princess Love, is allegedly hooking up with Star Wars actor John Boyega.

The topic of Love and Boyega was brought up during Ray J’s interview on Way Up With Angela Yee. The former Breakfast Club host showed the singer/mogul/reality star a video of his ex-boo and Boyega looking cozy together while singing karaoke, according to Essence in Los Angeles at Station 1640 with friends.

Boyega’s arm can be seen around the waste of Princess Love while they were singing Fantasia’s “When I See You.”

“Is he a good guy?” the 43-year-old singer asked while Yee pulled up the clip. “That’s cool. I like him… He seems like a good dude.”

Ray J & Princess Love’s Relationship Timeline

After four years of dating, Ray J and Princess Love tied the knot in 2016. The couple has two children together: daughter Melody, 5, and son Epik, 4.

Their dysfunctional relationship was the main topic on VH1 shows Love And Hip-Hop: Hollywood and The Conversation: Ray J And Princess Love.

February, Princess Love said she was filing for divorce from the “One Wish” singer again, making it the fourth time the couple’s marriage is on thin ice.

This time, it looks like the divorce will stick after Love hit Brandy’s brother with a divorce filing in 2020, eventually calling it off. This led to Ray J’s filing for divorce in 2021, which was also rescinded.

In an Instagram post announcing the fourth divorce filing, Princess Love wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways.”

John Boyega Is Allegedly Hooking Up With Newly Single Princess Love, Ray J Has Thoughts was originally published on hiphopwired.com