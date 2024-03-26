Listen Live
NBA Investigating Jontay Porter For Gambling Activity

Porter is currently out of the Toronto Raptors line up.

Published on March 26, 2024

CANADA-TORONTO-NBA-THUNDER VS RAPTORS

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

It looks like Jontay Porter might have to explain his performance on the court. The NBA is investigating him over gambling activity connected to his play.

 

The Score is reporting that the Toronto Raptors player is now at the center of a new probe being conducted by the National Basketball Association. According to ESPN the league has identified multiple betting irregularities over the last couple of months that are linked to him. Proposition bets, better known as prop bets, are wagers not tied to the final outcome or score of a game but outcomes within the game including will a certain player surpass the over under for points.

The occurrences specifically under questioning are two games. On January 26 against the Los Angeles Clippers his props were set to 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and assists. That outing he only played a little over four minutes before leaving due to a nagging eye injury. On March 20 against the Sacramento Kings he only played two minutes before excusing himself to an illness. That day he only put up two rebounds but his prop bets were set at 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. After those games DraftKings Sportsbook announced that Jontay Porter had produced the most winnings compared to the previous night.

“We have no comment on this story,” a DraftKings spokesman said in a statement to The Athletic. “In general, it is important to note that one of the many benefits of legal and regulated sports betting is that sports betting operators identify and report suspicious activity and the integrity of sport is therefore protected in a manner that does not exist in the illegal market.” The Toronto Raptors have declined to comment on the matter while an NBA spokesperson has told ESPN “We’re looking into it.”

Jontay Porter has not suited up for the Raptors in the last two games citing personal reasons. The NBA forbids players, officials and employees from making wagers on the league.

NBA Investigating Jontay Porter For Gambling Activity  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

