Dreamville Invites Over 50 Food & Beverage Vendors For 2024 Dreamville Festival

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

DREAMVILLE & J. COLE INVITE OVER 50 FOOD & BEVERAGE VENDORSTO DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL RETURNING APRIL 6-7

Fans Can Sample Some of North Carolina’s Best Bites With Weekend Passes On Sale Now At DreamvilleFest.com

RALEIGH, NC (March 29, 2024) – Global superstar J. Cole and Dreamville, the globally recognized entertainment brand and multi-platinum record label for which he cofounded, have announced today that over 50 restaurants, food trucks, chefs, and other food vendors have been invited to participate in this year’s music festival returning to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7.

Taking the crown last year as the world’s largest artist-led music festival with over 100,000 total attendees, Dreamville Festival organizers have invested significant resources this spring to bring together a diverse festival food lineup fit for any palette while expanding the festival’s onsite dining options to include 50+ popular culinary destinations found both in Raleigh and across the nation.

Festival-goers can look forward to a widespread variety of mouth-watering bites from pizza to BBQ and burgers to wings and wraps to salads, desserts, and other snacks, not to mention vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options all being available for purchase onsite.

The new food lineup for Dreamville Festival 2024 is listed below (A-Z):

1115 Fried Chicken (Fried Chicken)

716ersfood (Wings)

Buje Lemonade (Lemonade)

Bulkogi (Asian)

Bulldog Burgery (Burgers)

Bun’d Up (Bao)

Buoy Bowls (Acai Bowls & Smoothies)

Caribbean Kicker (Caribbean)

Coast 2 Coast (Mac N Cheese)

Corndog Inc (Corn Dogs)

Cousins Maine Lobster (Lobster Rolls)

Dank Dogs (Gourmet Hot Dogs)

Dank Nugs (Nuggets)

Dave & Fran’s Soulfood Cafe (Soul Food)

Dre’s Water Ice and Ice Cream (Desserts)

El Patron 323 (Birria Tacos)

Emmanuellas (Southern Comfort)

Everything Legendary (Vegan)

Favor Desserts Bakery (Desserts)

Flaming Wok (Asian)

Fly Rice (Asian)

FreeWheelin Pizzeria (Pizza)

Get BAKED (Stuffed Pretzels)

Hebros Cheesesteak and Dogs (Cheesesteaks)

Hebros Gyros (Greek)

Hot Box (Wraps)

Japanese Flair (Hibachi)

Jolly’s Catering and Events (Wings)

King of Pops (Popsicles)

Lobster Rolls & More (Lobster Rolls)

Los Burgers Hermanos (Burgers)

Lumpia Bros (Filipino-inspired Street Food)

Mac n’ Me (Mac N Cheese)

Mama Churros (Churros)

Mao’s Bao (Bao)

Mazz ‘a’ Mia’s (Pizza)

Mike Nice Empanadas (Empanadas)

No Good Burger (Burgers)

Oak City Fish and Chips (Fish & Chips)

Oink N Moo (BBQ)

Pizza Nova (Pizza)

Pure Soul (Vegan)

Qspresso (Cuban)

Romega Taqueria (Tacos)

Salty’s Lobster Co. (Lobster Roll)

SameODameO’s Shrimp Fish & Grits (Southern Comfort)

Sawce Pizza (Pizza)

Smoke Stacks (BBQ)

Tania’s Kitchen (Tacos)

The Loving Cup (Burgers)

The Shrimp Truck (Seafood)

Tica’s Tacos (Tacos)

Vybez Kitchen (Caribbean)

WookieDogs (Korean Corn Dogs)

“Dreamville Festival looks forward to working alongside so many local businesses again this spring. We hope these efforts will help provide a deeper impact on the local economy by supporting dozens of small independently-owned businesses like the 50+ food vendors scheduled to participate onsite at Dix Park,” said Dreamville Cofounder and Festival President Adam Roy.

Entering its fourth edition this spring, J Cole and his Dreamville team have firmly cemented themselves as the organizers behind the world’s largest artist-led music festival as well as executives leading one of the most powerful brands in today’s music industry. Their festival will continue to serve as an annual reunion for Dreamville fans worldwide as Raleigh residents and international travelers gather together each spring to experience a weekend celebration unlike any other while driving a multi-million economic impact to the greater Wake County region.

With a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, Dreamville Festival returns to its home at Dorothea Dix Park offering festival-goers many attractions, carnival rides, and immersive art installations, in addition to dozens of local vendors and artisans from the Wake Country region.

Although the full lineup has now been revealed, which includes headliners J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, SZA, and Chris Brown performing alongside some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B, fans should stay tuned as the full schedule is slated to drop soon featuring hours of live performances each day.

A limited number of two-day GA tickets are on sale now at www.DreamvilleFest.com, with a portion of proceeds being donated to the festival’s official charity partners, the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets today as last year’s week sold out weeks in advance.

Stay up-to-date on future Dreamville Festival news and announcements by visiting the following channels:

# # #

ABOUT DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL:

Originally launched in 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina, Dreamville Festival is an outdoor weekend music festival that returns each spring to the historic Dorothea Dix Park and serves as the Dreamville brand’s signature annual event for its fans worldwide.

With guests regularly traveling from across the globe and all 50 U.S. states to attend this highly-curated festival experience featuring local culture, food, and art, as well as performances from some of the biggest names in music today, Dreamville Festival has quickly become one of the largest annual events in the state of North Carolina as well as one of today’s most popular artist-led music festivals in the world.

Having grown up in nearby Fayetteville, Dreamville founder J. Cole and his team look to use the festival as a continued opportunity to shine a light on the special place that helped shape him into the successful and creative artist he is today. To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit www.DreamvilleFest.com.

ABOUT DREAMVILLE:

Founded by Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum hip-hop artist J. Cole in 2007, the organization is home to Dreamville Records, a critically acclaimed and commercially successful record label distributed in partnership with Interscope Records. Dreamville Records is currently home to a variety of both established and up-and-coming music artists, including J Cole, J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

Dreamville has now evolved into the modern multidisciplinary entertainment and media company, Dreamville Ventures, which serves as the parent company to the aforementioned record label, as well as Apparel, Impact, and Festival divisions. As a diversified cultural hub, Dreamville continues to cultivate and create music, content, live events, and fashion as well as compelling ad campaigns with the industry’s biggest brands. To learn more, visit Dreamville.com.

FESTIVAL MEDIA CONTACTS:

Trey Hicks, Trey@paintingpictures.co

Allison Winkler, Allison@paintingpictures.co

RELATED:

Dreamville Expected to Bring Millions to Local Economy

Who’s Coming To 2024 Dreamville Festival?!

Dreamville Invites Over 50 Food & Beverage Vendors For 2024 Dreamville Festival was originally published on hiphopnc.com