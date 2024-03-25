Ricky Platinum’s Exclusive Interview with Damian Marley & Stephen Marley After Their Sold Out Show

Damian Marley and Stephen Marley’s TRAFFIC JAM TOUR sells out The Filmore Silver Spring on a Wednesday Night! Ricky Platinum gets into deep convo with the brothers about Music, Family, Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise and most importantly their father, Bob Marley and his legacy!
See How Bob Marley’s 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive
Watch the full interview in the video below and tune into @RickyPlatinum live on @939wkys every Friday & Sunday from 10pm-12 Midnight!
Also See:
Bob Marley’s Grandson Shines At Jo Mersa Marley Tribute
Watch Bob Marley’s Final Trip To Africa To Perform Live In Zimbabwe [Photos & Video]
Get Up, Stand Up: Interesting Facts About Bob Marley On What Would Have Been HIs 79th Birthday
