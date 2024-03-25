Ricky Platinum’s Exclusive Interview with Damian Marley & Stephen Marley After Their Sold Out Show

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Damian Marley and Stephen Marley’s TRAFFIC JAM TOUR sells out The Filmore Silver Spring on a Wednesday Night! Ricky Platinum gets into deep convo with the brothers about Music, Family, Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise and most importantly their father, Bob Marley and his legacy!

See How Bob Marley’s 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive

Watch the full interview in the video below and tune into @RickyPlatinum live on @939wkys every Friday & Sunday from 10pm-12 Midnight!

