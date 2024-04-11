Praise 104.1 Is A Candidate For The Stellar Awards ‘Top Market of the Year’! [Vote Here]

Vote For Praise 104.1 For The Stellars!
The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the radio stations who have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for gospel music. We are so excited to be a candidate for the 2024 Stellars Awards ‘Top Market of the Year’!
CLICK HERE TO VOTE
April 10th – 17th First Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)
April 22nd – 30th Second Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)
