Praise 104.1 Is A Candidate For The Stellar Awards ‘Top Market of the Year’! [Vote Here]

Published on April 11, 2024

Stellar Awards

Vote For Praise 104.1 For The Stellars!

The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the radio stations who have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for gospel music. We are so excited to be a candidate for the 2024 Stellars Awards ‘Top Market of the Year’!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

April 10th – 17th     First Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

April 22nd – 30th     Second Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

Spirited Fashion: See The Best Style Moments From The 2023 Stellar Awards

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Vote The Willie Moore Jr. Show for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars

Vote The Nightly Spirit for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars

