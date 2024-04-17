Listen Live
Obituaries

Family Of Mister Cee Reveal Cause Of Death

Mister Cee was 57.

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

It's Time For Hip Hop In NYC: Brooklyn

The passing of Mister Cee shocked the Hip-Hop community when the news went wide earlier this month, and now new details are emerging. The family of the legendary DJ has spoken via a statement to reveal the cause of death to the public.

All Hip Hop exclusively obtained a statement from the family of DJ Mister Cee which provided context on the sudden loss.

Also See: Hip-Hop Community Reacts To The Legendary DJ Mister Cee Passing

From All Hip Hop:

On behalf of the Lebrun, Wilson, Calixte families we want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our brother, uncle, nephew Calvin “DJ Mister Cee” Lebrun in the wake of his untimely passing. It’s a huge loss for our entire family, the borough of Brooklyn and the entire Hip Hop Community. The Medical Examiner of NYC determined that his cause of death was Diabetes related coronary artery/kidney disease. Details about the public funeral service will be announced shortly. We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy during this extremely difficult time. Thank you.

Mister Cee was an instrumental figure in Hip-Hop, working with the likes of Big Daddy Kane, and was key in bringing Biggie Smalls, better known as The Notorious B.I.G. to the masses. Cee was also an on-air personality and a working DJ who routinely toured and hosted events.

An announcement of a public memorial service is said to be forthcoming.

Photo: Jason Mendez / Getty

Family Of Mister Cee Reveal Cause Of Death  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Entertainment

50 Cent’s G-Unit Studios Finds A New Home In Shreveport, Louisiana

7 items
Entertainment

Our Favorite 2024 Coachella Festival Weekend One Moments

Entertainment

Tesla Delivery: Listener Gifted Dream Car from Morning Hustle and Key Glock

Music

Prada Him: Gunna Announces New Album ‘One Of Wun’ + Shares Official Cover Art

5 items
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Kicks Off Her Third Vegas Residency In Style – And We Expect Nothing Less

15 items
Entertainment

Remembering The Life of Rico Wade, Founder of The Dungeon Family [Photos]

9 items
Movies

This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ Film List Includes ‘Dune: Part Two,’ ‘The Greatest Hits’ & More

44 items
Music

Hunxho, Kodak Black, Tink & DRAM Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close