Listen Live
Music

It’s Not Up: Cardi B Confirms She Won’t Release An Album In 2024

Belcalis is just out here living her best life.

Published on May 16, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Cardi B

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Bardi Gang will have to continue waiting for Cardi B’s sophomore album. She has confirmed she isn’t releasing it this year.

 

The Bronx, New York native is reportedly taking it light for the rest of 2024. On Tuesday, May 14 she responded to a fan who spoke on her transparency as a high profile artist on X, formerly Twitter. In her post she wrote “Exactly and I tell myself this all the time..and I hate that I fall back and start interacting again and it bites me in the ass… anyway NO album this year I don’t care I’m relaxing this year.. Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

This came to her core fanbase as a surprise. Earlier this year she announced that she had plenty of songs in the hard drive and stated she was locked into album mode. While previewing her “Like What (Freestyle)” she reiterated the new LP was on the way. “January 27 of 20-20-f***in’-three. I be working on this sh*t at 5 a.m. — you know I’m a night owl,” she revealed. “I promise y’all this year: I’m not letting my anxiety, I’m not letting what haters say, I’m not letting what fans say… If I do a song, Imma just f***in’ drop it.”

Prior to that Cardi B released her single “Enough (Miami)” and her second collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion “Bongos”. The untitled sophomore album is the follow up to her critically acclaimed Invasion Of Privacy.

It’s Not Up: Cardi B Confirms She Won’t Release An Album In 2024  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
7 items
Entertainment

Tesla Giveaway Winner Returns + How You Could Be Next! | The Morning Hustle

Music

It’s Not Up: Cardi B Confirms She Won’t Release An Album In 2024

29 items
Music

Hotties! Here’s The Hot Girl Summer Tour Official Set List

Reality TV Stars

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Clay Gravesande And Celina Powell Prove Clout-Chasing Is At An All-Time High

Celebrity

21 Savage & Soulja Boy Get Into Social Media Tit For Tat Over Metro Boomin’s OId Tweet

Music

Kendrick Lamar Hits Top Of Billboard Hot 100 With “Not Like Us”

10 items
Entertainment

10 Most Notable Rap Beefs Throughout History [Gallery]

Movies

Jordan Peele’s Next Film Has A Title & Release Date, Will Star Marlon Wayans & Ye’s Ex, Julia Fox & More

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close